June 7 (Reuters) – Gold prices jumped 1% on Friday to theirhighest levels since April 2018 as a sharp slowdown in U.S. jobsgrowth sent the dollar lower on growing expectations that theFederal Reserve …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold rallies to a 14-month crest as weak U.S. jobs data dents dollar
June 7 (Reuters) – Gold prices jumped 1% on Friday to theirhighest levels since April 2018 as a sharp slowdown in U.S. jobsgrowth sent the dollar lower on growing expectations that theFederal Reserve …