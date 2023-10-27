Israel ground forces make big incursion into Gaza, withdraw * US Q3 GDP advance, weekly initial jobless claims due at 1230 GMT * US Q3 economic growth seen fastest in nearly 2 years * ECB will likely
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold resilient as Mideast conflict dominates sentiment - October 27, 2023
- Asia Gold-Near record-high local prices cast a shadow on India’s festive demand - October 27, 2023
- Iamgold: Poised For A Strong Uptrend As Gold Turns Bullish - October 27, 2023