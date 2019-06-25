Fed’s Bullard does not see need for half-point rate cut (Ads analyst comments, market details, updates prices) By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri and Diptendu Lahiri June 25 (Reuters) – Gold prices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold retraces from 6-year peak after comments from U.S. Fed officials
Fed’s Bullard does not see need for half-point rate cut (Ads analyst comments, market details, updates prices) By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri and Diptendu Lahiri June 25 (Reuters) – Gold prices …