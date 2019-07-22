PRECIOUS-Gold retreats further from 6-year peak as deep rate cut views fade

July 22 (Reuters) – Gold prices inched lower on Monday, extending losses after the metal hit a six-year peak on Friday, as investors rolled back expectations for a sharp interest rate cut at the end …
