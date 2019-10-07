Oct 7 (Reuters) – Gold prices advanced on Monday as markets braced for U.S.-China trade negotiations during the week with lesser hopes of a breakthrough, following a report that Chinese officials may …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold rises ahead of U.S.-China trade negotiations - October 6, 2019
- Yamana Gold (AUY) Receives a Sell from Barclays - October 6, 2019
- China’s Gold-Buying Spree Tops 100 Tons During Trade War - October 6, 2019