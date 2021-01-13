Gold prices edged up on Wednesday as the dollar pulled back and the U.S. Treasury yields traded lower, while the outlook of a massive U.S. fiscal stimulus further boosted the metal’s appeal as an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- PRECIOUS-Gold rises as rally in U.S. dollar, Treasury yields hits brakes - January 12, 2021
- Gold inches higher as dollar, Treasury yields pull back - January 12, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD back under pressure after falling sharply to $1836 - January 12, 2021