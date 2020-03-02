*Spot gold gained 1.2% to $1,602.90 per ounce by 0104 GMT, having slumped more than 4% in intraday trade on Friday. *The rout in world stocks deepened, with investors rattled by weekend data from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold rises as recession fears weigh on risk sentiment - March 1, 2020
- Gold rises as recession fears weigh on risk sentiment - March 1, 2020
- Gold Fails to Shine Again, Putting Haven Reputation on the Line - March 1, 2020