PRECIOUS-Gold rises as Sino-U.S. trade deal doubts resurface

Nov 19 (Reuters) – Gold inched up to its highest in more than 1-1/2 weeks on Tuesday, as fresh doubts about a trade deal between the United States and China dented appetite for riskier assets.
