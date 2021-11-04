PRECIOUS-Gold rises as yields slip, Fed signals patience on rate hikes

Gold prices gained on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields eased after the Federal Reserve announced a widely anticipated tapering of its monthly bond purchases and indicated it would be patient on …
