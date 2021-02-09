PRECIOUS-Gold rises more than 1% on expectations of large U.S. stimulus package

Gold jumped more than 1% on Monday as expectations of a large U.S. economic stimulus package bolstered bullion’s appeal as an inflation hedge. Spot gold rose 1.1% to $1,831.28 per ounce by 2:23 p.m.
