Nov 29 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose 1% on Tuesday, helped by a retreat in the dollar and hopes around less aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve going forward. Spot gold gained 0.8% to $1,755.29 per ounce by 10:17 a.m. ET (1517 GMT).
