March 25 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Thursday as surging COVID-19 cases across Europe fuelled economic growth concerns, although a strong U.S. dollar checked gains in bullion. Spot gold was up 0.1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to 200-HMA inside one-week-old triangle - March 25, 2021
- Gold Price Today Rises Ahead Of Holi 2021! Check Gold Rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Other Cities, States - March 25, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold rises on Europe virus worries, strong dollar caps gains - March 25, 2021