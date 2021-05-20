May 20 (Reuters) – Gold prices climbed on Thursday, aided by growing U.S. inflationary pressure, although gains were curbed as the dollar rebounded and U.S. Treasury yields rose after Federal Reserve …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold rises on inflation anxiety, but firm dollar caps gains
May 20 (Reuters) – Gold prices climbed on Thursday, aided by growing U.S. inflationary pressure, although gains were curbed as the dollar rebounded and U.S. Treasury yields rose after Federal Reserve …