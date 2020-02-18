Gold rose to a two-week high on Tuesday, spurred by demand for safe-havens after iPhone maker Apple Inc’s revenue warning underscored the financial fallout of the coronavirus epidemic in China. Spot …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold rises on mounting business impact from virus outbreak - February 18, 2020
- Gold rises on mounting business impact from virus outbreak - February 18, 2020
- Gold prices hit 2-week high as stocks dip on virus impact - February 17, 2020