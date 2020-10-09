PRECIOUS-Gold rises on softer dollar, U.S. stimulus hopes

Gold prices edged higher on Friday, supported by a weaker dollar and optimism over a new U.S. coronavirus relief aid after President Donald Trump said talks with Congress have restarted. FUNDAMENTALS …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rises on softer dollar, U.S. stimulus hopes - October 8, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD buyers flirt with $1,900 amid upbeat markets - October 8, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can’t catch a break - October 8, 2020