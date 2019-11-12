Gold up nearly 14% this year (Adds comments; updates prices) Nov 11` (Reuters) – Gold recovered slightly on Monday from the previous session’s three-month low, with buying driven by concerns over the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold flat as investors await cues from Trump speech on trade war - November 12, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold rises on trade deal uncertainty, economic slowdown, HK violence - November 11, 2019
- Gold flat as investors shift focus to Trump speech - November 11, 2019