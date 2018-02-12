Spot gold seen in $1,325-$1,330/oz resistance zone – Technicals * Palladium off 3-1/2-month lows hit in previous session * Traders await U.S. consumer price data due Wednesday (Updates with latest prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad Feb 12 (Reuters …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold rises on weaker dollar ahead of U.S. data - February 12, 2018
- Dubai gold prices rise, 22k priced at Dh150 - February 12, 2018
- Gold rises on weaker dollar ahead of U.S. data - February 12, 2018