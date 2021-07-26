Gold prices rose on Monday as a softer dollar and concerns over rising coronavirus cases stalling economic recovery lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold rises on weaker dollar, equities; Fed meeting in focus
Gold prices rose on Monday as a softer dollar and concerns over rising coronavirus cases stalling economic recovery lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve …