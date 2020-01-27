PRECIOUS-Gold rises to over 2-week high as China virus spreads

Jan 27 (Reuters) – Gold prices climbed to a more than two-week high on Monday as rising concerns over the spread of a virus outbreak in China and its potential economic impact prompted investors to …
