Gold prices firmed on Friday, but were headed for a second straight yearly loss as aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve dented the non-yielding bullion’s appeal.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold set for 2nd straight yearly drop on rate-hike pressure - December 30, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold sees best quarter since mid-2020 in a Fed-driven year - December 30, 2022
- Gold sees best quarter since mid-2020 in a Fed-driven year - December 30, 2022