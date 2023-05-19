Gold prices on Friday were on course for their biggest weekly drop in 3-1/2 months as recent strong U.S. economic data and hopes for a resolution in the debt debate took some shine off bullion.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold set for biggest weekly drop in 3-1/2 months as US debt talks weigh - May 18, 2023
- Bearish outside metals gang up on gold, silver - May 18, 2023
- Gold Rises Slightly; May Remain Under Pressure - May 18, 2023