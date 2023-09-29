Gold prices on Friday braced for their biggest monthly fall since February, hovering around levels at over six-month lows on the prospects of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates ahead of a widely watched U.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold set for worst month in seven as traders bet on higher US rates - September 28, 2023
- Costco is selling gold bars — and they are selling out within hours - September 28, 2023
- Gold Steady; May Face More Downside on U.S. Economic Data - September 28, 2023