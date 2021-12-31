PRECIOUS-Gold set for worst performance in six years, inches up in thin trade

Gold was set for its worst performance in six years, though prices inched up in thin trade on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields dipped, increasing the bullion’s appeal by reducing its opportunity cost.
