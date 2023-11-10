Nov 10 (Reuters) – Gold prices were flat on Friday and on track for their worst week in more than a month, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and Treasury yields after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. * Spot gold was little …
