Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday as a risk-on rally in equities pressured bullion, with investors shrugging off concerns around the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Jan 3 (Reuters) – …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price extends loss with bond yields, equities rallying - January 3, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold sheds over 1% as New Year optimism fuels risk appetite - January 3, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Defying the 1,800 threshold on dollar’s demand - January 3, 2022