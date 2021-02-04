Biggest risk to gold is stronger recovery on vaccines- analyst * Surge in crypto currencies weighing on gold * Bank of England policy decision due at 1200 GMT (Adds comments, details, updates prices) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- PRECIOUS-Gold, silver ease as dollar holds firm near 2-month peak - February 3, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes critical $1803 support amid firmer yields – Confluence Detector - February 3, 2021
- Gold, silver edge lower as firm dollar weighs - February 3, 2021