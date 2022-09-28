PRECIOUS-Gold slides to 2-1/2 year low as U.S. dollar, yields climb

Gold prices dropped to their lowest level since April 2020 on Wednesday, as a rally in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields on prospects of more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve diminished …
