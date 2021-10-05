Asian stocks fall to 1-year lows as oil prices soar * Gold likely to remain choppy ahead of U.S. jobs data- analyst Oct 5 (Reuters) – Gold fell on Tuesday as the dollar rose, but concerns that rising …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price up for second consecutive day - October 5, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar gains, inflation concerns cap losses - October 5, 2021
- Gold slips as dollar steadies, inflation concerns cap losses - October 4, 2021