(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) – Gold slipped on Thursday, under pressure from a stronger dollar, although tensions between Britain and Russia limited the precious metal’s decline a day after it …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar gains on U.S. jobs data, political tensions underpin
(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) – Gold slipped on Thursday, under pressure from a stronger dollar, although tensions between Britain and Russia limited the precious metal’s decline a day after it …