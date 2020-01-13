U.S.-China due to sign trade deal on Wednesday * SPDR Gold holdings falls to lowest since Sept. 16 on Friday * Gold specs raise bullish positions in week to Jan. 7 By Asha Sistla Jan 13 (Reuters) – …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slips as equities rise ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal - January 13, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips as equities rise ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal - January 13, 2020
- Gold price today: Yellow metal dips below 39,800; sell for a target of Rs 39,450 - January 13, 2020