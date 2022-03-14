U.S. Treasury 10-yr yields firm at near one-month high * Global shares firm, gold hovers close to one-week low By Asha Sistla March 14 (Reuters) – Gold prices fell on Monday as U.S. rate-hike …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains exposed to downside risks below $1,994 - March 14, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips as firm Treasury yields, risk appetite dent appeal - March 14, 2022
- Gold prices today drop, down ₹3,000 per 10 gram in just 4 days - March 14, 2022