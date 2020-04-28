PRECIOUS-Gold slips as lockdown easing plans lift risk appetite

Gold fell on Tuesday as risk appetite was boosted by plans of some countries to ease coronavirus curbs in a phased manner, but prices held above the key $1,700 per ounce level amid hopes for more …
