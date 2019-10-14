PRECIOUS-Gold slips as renewed trade optimism lifts risk appetite

Oct 14 (Reuters) – Gold prices eased on Monday, extending falls into a third session, as news that the United States and China had made progress in their recent high-level trade talks lifted risk …
