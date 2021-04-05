U.S. nonfarm payrolls surge more than 900,000 in March * Global stocks hit 1-1/2-month high * Platinum scales more than two-week peak (Recasts, adds analyst comments, updates prices) By Diptendu …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold slips as strong U.S. jobs data lifts yields, stocks
U.S. nonfarm payrolls surge more than 900,000 in March * Global stocks hit 1-1/2-month high * Platinum scales more than two-week peak (Recasts, adds analyst comments, updates prices) By Diptendu …