PRECIOUS-Gold slips as strong U.S. Treasury yields dull appeal

Gold eased on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields hovered near a one-year peak, tarnishing bullion’s appeal, although a softer dollar and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s commitment to an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays pressured below $1,806 on firmer Treasury yields– Confluence Detector - February 25, 2021
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trades lower, support exists around Rs 46,330 - February 25, 2021
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD treads water once again - February 24, 2021