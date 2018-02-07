Spot gold may test support at $1,316/oz – technicals * Platinum hit price premium over palladium * Platinum/Palladium ratio: tmsnrt.rs/1QjSZAC (Recasts throughout; updates prices, headline; adds comment, NEW YORK to dateline) By Renita D. Young and Maytaal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices log lowest finish in a month - February 7, 2018
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips as stronger dollar pushes metals liquidation - February 7, 2018
- Fear Creeps Back Into Stocks, Shining A Light on Gold - February 7, 2018