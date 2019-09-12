PRECIOUS-Gold slips as thaw in Sino-U.S. trade woes lift equities

Sept 12 (Reuters) – Gold prices fell on Thursday as equities gained on improving risk sentiment buoyed by signs of gradual progress in U.S.-China trade tensions, while investors eyed European Central …
