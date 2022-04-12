PRECIOUS-Gold slips as Treasury yields, dollar climb ahead of inflation data

Gold prices fell on Tuesday as Treasury yields and the dollar gained ahead of U.S. inflation data, a reading that could help investors get more clues about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance …
