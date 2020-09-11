PRECIOUS-Gold slips from one-week peak as dollar recovers

Gold prices fell on Friday after a sharp rise in the previous session as the dollar regained lost ground, although doubts over a swift global economic recovery kept bullion on track for a weekly gain.
