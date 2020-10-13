PRECIOUS-Gold slips on dollar rebound, investors eye U.S. stimulus

Gold prices fell on Tuesday with a slight rebound in dollar, while investors clung to hopes of a U.S. stimulus package being eventually released. Spot gold dipped 0.6% to $1,910.76 per ounce by 0346 …
