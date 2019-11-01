Nov 1 (Reuters) – Gold prices eased on Friday as better-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers and strong factory data from China bolstered sentiment for riskier assets. Spot gold dipped 0.2% to $1,510.82 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Is Gold Mining The Primary Growth Engine For Wheaton Precious Metals? - November 1, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips on positive U.S. jobs, China factory data - November 1, 2019
- Gold ends off 5-week high but tallies weekly gain in a period focused on jobs and Fed - November 1, 2019