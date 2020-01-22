PRECIOUS-Gold slips on resurgent risk appetite as virus fears ebb

Gold eased slightly on Wednesday as risk sentiment recovered and the dollar held firm, but expectations of dovish monetary policy from global central banks capped bullion’s losses and kept prices …
