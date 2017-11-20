German politics boost dollar against euro * Prospect of higher U.S. rates creates headwind for gold * Norilsk to boost palladium purchases from central bank (Updates prices) By Pratima Desai Nov 20 (Reuters) – Gold slipped on Monday as the dollar rose …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slips on stronger dollar, but holds near one-month high - November 20, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips on stronger dollar, but holds near one-month high - November 20, 2017
- Gold becomes shoppers new digital way to pay after app launch - November 20, 2017