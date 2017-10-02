(Updates prices, adds comment, byline, NEW YORK to dateline) NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) – Gold fell to its lowest in nearly seven weeks on Monday as rising U.S. Treasury yields pushed the dollar higher while concern over violence during Catalonia’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Oreninc Index falls hand-in-hand with gold price - October 2, 2017
- Dynasty Gold Announces Close of $333,500 Private Placement - October 2, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips to 7-week low as U.S. 10-year yields rise - October 2, 2017