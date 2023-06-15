US weekly jobless claims, May retail sales at 1230 GMT * Gold touches lowest since March 17 * Gold likely to drift lower in coming sessions -analysts (Adds comments, updates prices by 0710 GMT) By Arundhati Sarkar June 15 (Reuters) – Gold slipped to a near three-month low on Thursday as the dollar and Treasury yields advanced after the U.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Falling wedge lures XAU/USD bulls as US Dollar drops on mixed data, softer yields - June 15, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips to three-month low as Fed rate cues lift dollar - June 15, 2023
- Sandstorm Gold Royalties Completes Antamina Transaction with Horizon Copper and Provides Asset Updates - June 15, 2023