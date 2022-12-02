* Gold highest since early August, futures surge over 3% * Silver climbs more than 2% to highest since May * Dollar drops to near four-month low * Focus on U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices flat as investors await US Fed decision on rate hikes; Spot gold hits $1,800.78 per ounce - December 1, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold soars 2% as Fed rate hike slowdown prospects hit dollar - December 1, 2022
- China’s benchmark interbank gold prices higher Friday - December 1, 2022