Spot gold has gained about $80 so far this month By Eileen Soreng June 20 (Reuters) – Gold prices surged to their highest inmore than five years on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reservesignalled a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold soars to 5-year peak as U.S. Fed signals rate cut - June 20, 2019
- Gold Spikes to More Than 5-Year High as Fed Signals Ready to Cut - June 20, 2019
- Gold sprints to over 5-year peak after Fed hints at rate cuts - June 20, 2019