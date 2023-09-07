Gold prices inched higher on Thursday, as a slight pullback in Treasury yields offered some respite from a robust dollar, while investors looked forward to more U.S. economic data to gauge the outlook for interest rates.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as bond yields tick lower, traders await more US data - September 7, 2023
- Investor allocation to gold is at its highest level in 11 years, JPMorgan strategist says - September 7, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with $1,915 key support, Fed talks eyed – Confluence Detector - September 7, 2023