Silver eases off three-week peak * Platinum dips to more than 1-week low * Palladium touches near 3-week trough (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices) By Brijesh Patel Feb 23 (Reuters) – Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as dollar falters on Powell testimony - February 23, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD choppy either side of $1800 level as Fed Chair Powell’s testimony gets underway - February 23, 2021
- Bitcoin Replaces Gold as the Global Index of Fear and Greed - February 23, 2021