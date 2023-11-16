US producer prices softer in October, retail sales slower * US dollar up 0.4%, Treasury yields rebound * Platinum, palladium set for third daily rise (Updates prices and graphic as of 1920 GMT) By Anushree Ashish Mukherjee Nov 15 (Reuters) – Gold steadied below one-week highs on Wednesday,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold flat as focus shifts to U.S. inflation data - November 16, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as firm dollar counters bets on peak US rates - November 16, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rises as weak US data fueled dovish bets on the Fed - November 16, 2023